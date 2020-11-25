The 2020 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections has begun and ballots mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 7.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in Local Administrative Area 2, who have not received a ballot can obtain one from their local USDA Service Center.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.
The candidate in this year’s election is Judson Pray, who is nominated in Local Administrative Area 2, Tehama County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term.
Pray resides in Red Bluff and has produced beef cattle for ,more than 10 years. He has been in production agriculture his whole life, and is currently a Division Farm Manager for Crain Orchards Inc.
An active member of the Tehama County Farm Bureau, Pray is also a member of the Tehama Cattlemen’s Association. He is looking forward to serving on the Tehama County Farm Service Agency Committee in order to help support the local farmers, ranchers, and agriculture community in Tehama County and surrounding areas.
More information on county committees, such as the new 2020 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or at a local USDA Service Center.