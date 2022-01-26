An 83-year-old man was killed when his vehicle was struck by another car driven by an 81-year-old man from Gerber.
California Highway Patrol reported James Wilborn, of Clear Lake was killed while driving his 1995 Honda south on Highway 99W around 10:15 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21.
It appears Victor Baus was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway and was in the process of turning left into a private driveway when he struck Wilborn's Honda.
Wilborn was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel, CHP said.
Baus was also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP.