A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff left one woman dead and a 3-year-old injured Dec. 17.
According to the California Highway Patrol a 38-year-old Jaime Chavez of Red Bluff was driving a 2016 Jeep north on the freeway near Wilcox Road when around 5 p.m., for reasons still under investigation, he failed to stop for slowed traffic and slammed into the back of a 2002 Honda driven by Sharon Sharpe, 76, of Red Bluff.
As a result of the initial collision, the Honda was pushed into the back of a 2000 Ford driven by 31-year-old Andrew Mefford, also of Red Bluff, which in turn struck a 2016 Toyota with Sterling Lance, 78, of Red Buff behind the wheel.
The impact between the Honda and the Ford caused a fire to ignite, the fire covering a portion of the Honda,
Sharpe was killed from injuries suffered in the collision and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene, the CHP said.
A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was transported to St. Elizabeth's Community Hospital in Red Bluff, as was Chavez.
No injuries were reported to Mefford, his passenger, 32-year-old Kristina Mefford, of Red Bluff, or Lance, the driver of the Toyota.