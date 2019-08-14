California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal single vehicle crash on Newville Road west of Corning around 6:38 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.
It is reported a Dodge Ram pickup rolled several times down a 50 foot embankment, coming to rest on its wheels. An occupant of the vehicle was killed in the crash.
The Tehama County Coroner has responded to the scene.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released and at this time there is no information on how many people were in the vehicle.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.