A Red Bluff was killed in a collision with a big-rig on Highway 99E north of Cone Grove on Saturday, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Tehama County Coroner's Office identified the 24-year-old victim as Eddie Rodriguez Jr.
The CHP said a Freightliner big-rig, driven by Bonnie Eule, 53, of Chico was traveling south on the highway, when around 12:40 a.m., Rodriguez, who was driving a 2008 Ford northbound, attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him.
It appears Rodriguez's travel into the southbound lane put him in the pathway of Eule's big-rig, which collided nearly head-on with the Ford.
The two vehicles came to rest on opposite sides of the highway, the Ford on its side and the big-rig on its wheels, CHP said.
Although Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Eule was not injured.
CHP said driving under the influence of alcohol may be a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.