A 22-year-old Red Bluff man was killed on Aug. 11 when his vehicle crashed into a power pole on Highway 99E.
The Tehama County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Juan Maldonado.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Thinnes said Maldonado was driving a 2012 Honda north on the highway at a high rate of speed when at 9:24 p.m. he reportedly lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the roadway.
The Honda went off the road onto the shoulder where it first struck a power pole and a tree before coming to rest in a field west of the highway, Thinnes said.
Maldonado, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
Thinnes said at this point in the investigation it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The accident shut down both lanes of the highway for approximately 45 minutes.