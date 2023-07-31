The chiming of church bells announced the sacred Blessing of the Grapes ceremony had begun at New Clairvaux Vineyard and Winery in Vina on the morning of July 22. Crowds seated and standing under a canopy of trees in sweltering temperatures hushed as the abbey’s monks reverently marched and chanted, led by a wooden cross, to the raised platform located on eastern front of the St. James vineyard where Father Paul Mark Schwan waited to perform the ancient rites.
The Blessing of the Grapes at the Abbey of New Clairvaux is a very unique experience to behold. Ripe with religious ritual, the blessing each year welcomes the harvest of the abbey's winemaking grapes.
Guests attending the 17th annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony, enjoyed the Monk’s Market starting at 9 a.m., the Blessing at 10:30 a.m., and complimentary wine tastings and tours following.
Over the years, the number of guests witnessing the ceremony has grown from a handful to hundreds.
"Each year, I am amazed at the number of people coming to join in the ceremony," Abbott Schwan said.
The vineyard's winemaker, Aimée Sunseri, welcomed the crowd and Abbot Schwan conducted the centuries-old European tradition of blessing the grapes for a successful harvest and winemaking season. The ceremony lasts about 15 minutes with guests often joining the monks in singing ceremonial hymns.
The ceremony concluded, guests sampled and purchased New Clairvaux wines, enjoyed tours of the abbey’s reconstructed 1400’s church, perused abbey and local vendor booths featuring a wide range of goods.
The Blessing event is inspired from a 12th century marketplace, where monk-made goods were an important part of local commerce.
"This event is about ancient traditions being continued and celebrated," fifth-generation winemaker Sunseri said. "Including monastic and local goods in our marketplace makes this event extra special."
New Clairvaux Vineyard is a partnership between the Monks of the Abbey of New Clairvaux and the Sunseri wine family. They are the first Trappist-Cistercian Monastery in the Americas to grow, make and bottle its own wine. The winery is situated on what was once Leland Stanford's Great Vina Ranch, the largest winery in the world in the 1890s.
In 2000, the monks decided to return to the land's historic viticulture and winemaking roots. The vineyard produced the first New Clairvaux Vineyard wines in 2003.
The winery, whose production and acreage has increased fourfold since 2000, continues to win top awards in several leading national and international wine competitions, including the announcement of the vineyard’s first ever 100 point scored wine, which won Best of Show of all California White Wines at the California State Fair, America’s oldest wine competition.
The winner was the 2022 St. James Block Assyrtiko (ahs-SEER-tee-ko), a famous Greek variety that New Clairvaux has pioneered in planting the variety in the United States. This win earned them one of three large Golden Bears that is given out each year. One goes to the Best of Show Red, Best of Show White and Winery of the Year.
This is the first time an American grown Assyrtiko has earned such a high honor at any wine competition.
“We know that if you want the best Assyrtiko, you’ll find it at it’s source on the island of Santorini. But we hope to honor this grape and show what it can do, grown across the world” said Sunseri, who for the second year in a row won the Woman Winemaker of the Year award.
New Clairvaux Vineyard winery's tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., except for Holy Days. Visit www.newclairvauxvineyard.com for more information.