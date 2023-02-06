All calendar items are subject to change. Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip.
Various Days — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadline for Multiple Hunting Opportunities. Spring turkey hunts are available through the SHARE program. A $12.70 non-refundable application fee is charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.
Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours by Reservation at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley. A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be catered to include requested information. The minimum group size is 15 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.
February calendar
8-9 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. both days, California Natural Resources Building, 715 P Street, Auditorium, Sacramento. The meeting will also be held via webinar/teleconference. For more information, please visit fgc.ca.gov.
11-12 — Veterans and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days in the Southern San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and Balance of State Zones. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/.
16 — California Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting, 10 a.m., California Natural Resources Building, First Floor Auditorium, 715 P Street, Sacramento (95814). The public is welcome. For more information, please visit wcb.ca.gov.
18 — White and White-fronted Goose Late Season Opens in the Balance of State Zone (closing Feb. 22). For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/.
18-19 — Canada Goose Late Season in the Balance of State Zone. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/.
23 — Restoration Grant Funding and Permitting Online Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDFW will host an online workshop to provide an update on grant funding available for restoration projects as well as permitting tools through CDFW’s Cutting the Green Tape Program. This meeting is to be held via webinar. For more information, please view the public meeting announcement or visit wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/.