The fascinating collection of artistic styles featuring “Funny, Fierce and Fabulous Felines” of every color and stripe created by artists Cheryl Caldwell and Rachel Schlueter is the topic of the Orland Art Center Gallery’s August exhibit.
Species both tame and wild are represented in this amazing and amusing celebration of cats, according to the center’s board.
As different as the personalities of the subject matter, Caldwell and Schlueter each have a unique artistic approach to the cats they portray.
Schlueter’s broad brush strokes and brilliant color catch the wildness or whimsy in each cat her oil paintings capture.
In beautiful and complementary contrast, Caldwell’s richly detailed acrylics offer a more traditional approach as imposing lions compete with cuddly kittens for the viewer's attention.
Gallery visitors need not be cat enthusiasts to find a favorite piece of work among the fabulously featured felines.
The opportunity to view the beautiful works of Caldwell and Schluelter and meet the artists will take place 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland. The event will also feature live music on the center’s baby grand piano.
Orland Art Center Gallery hours are regularly Tuesdays through Saturdays 12-5 p.m., Aug. 4-Sept 23.
For more information go online to www.orlandartcenter.com.