A string of fence post thefts have struck areas of Tehama, Glenn and Shasta counties, announced the Tehama County District Attorney's and Sheriff's offices.
Numerous reports of fence post thefts have occurred in Flournoy, Paskenta, Lowery Road, Jelly's Ferry, Manton and Highway 36E on Tehama County.
The thieves are reportedly cutting the fence post clips from the post and removing the metal posts, commonly referred to as “t-posts”, from the ground leaving only the wire fencing remaining, at times in long stretches and in other instances intermittently.
There have been reports of all fence posts removed leaving entire fences to fall to the ground, which allows any livestock within the fenced area to escape.
In addition, the cost of replacing the posts and work required of the property owner to repair the fence is extensive, along with the effort to recover lost livestock.
“The most serious consequence is the potential loss of human life if a cow or other animal escapes onto a roadway and is hit by a vehicle,” Tehama County District Attorney Mat Rogers said.
A 1,200 to 1,500 pound cow struck by a vehicle can cause serious damage to the vehicle and injury or death to those in the vehicle, he added.
A $6,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the identity, arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the thefts. The reward has been made possible through the Tehama County Cattlemen's and CattleWomen's associations, Farm Bureau and members of the ranching community.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to contact the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations at 530-529-3590 or the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at 530-529-7900.