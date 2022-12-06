The final election tally has been posted by the Tehama County Elections Office showing Corning will welcome a new city council member and two new faces will be sworn onto the Corning Union High School District Board of Trustees.
The results are the election office’s “Final Summary Report” for the Nov. 8 general election.
On Dec. 6 incumbent Corning Mayor Robert Snow will be sworn-in for a second two-year term, along with incumbent City Councilman Dave Demo and candidate Lisa Lomeli, who will each fill four-year terms on the council.
Snow ran unopposed, while it was a six-candidate race for two seats on the city council. Demo raked in the most votes at 616, Lomeli 504, candidate Brooke Smith 436, incumbent Karen Burnett 258, candidates Jessica Brooke 243 and Timothy Moran 124.
Incumbents Helen Pitkin, 1,715 votes, and Ronda Holland, 1,702 votes, retain their spots on the Corning Union Elementary School District Board, joined by candidate Blaine Smith who earned 1,355 votes against candidate Sandra Valero’s 1,188 votes.
The two new faces on the Corning Union High School District Board are candidates Cody Lamb, 1,771 votes, and Tony Turri, 1,755 votes, joining incumbent James Bingham who took home 1,623 votes. Not making the cut for the three open seats on the board are incumbents Scott Patton, 1,191 votes, and William Mache, 1,027 votes, and candidates Javier Ochoa, 835 votes, and Crystal Carter, 705 votes.
Winning the three seats on the Red Bluff City Council is Patrick Hurton, 1,786 votes, Kris Deiters, 1,500, and Cody Strock, 1,019 votes. Candidates not elected are Danielle Eyestone, Johnna Jones and Colton Epperson.
A ballot item of interest in Red Bluff was the failure of Measure F to allow cannabis businesses and delivery in the town, 66.79 percent voting against and 33.21 percent in favor of the measure.
Measure F, which will provide the sale of bonds up to $14,100,000 for improvements at the Red Bluff Joint Union Elementary School District, passed with 51.22 percent of the votes for and 48.78 percent against.
For the Shasta-Tehama-Trinity Joint Governing Board’s one open seat, Michelle Hickok is the runaway winner with 86.05 percent to candidate Byron Hotchkiss’ 13.95 percent.
Tehama County voters re-elected incumbent Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, as United States Representative District 1 with 68.75 percent of the votes. His opponent, Max Steiner came away with 31.25 percent in Tehama County. LaMalfa has been declared the winner of the House seat within the entire district.
Incumbent James Gallagher for State Assembly Member District 3 retained his seat district-wide, and in Tehama County earned 75.46 percent to candidate David Leon Zink’s 24.54 percent.
While the race for United States Senator went to democrat Alex Padilla; a majority of Tehama County voters marked the ballot for republican Mark Meuser with 72.09 percent of the votes.
In the race for state governor, Republican candidate Brian Dahle, earned 75.65 percent of the votes in Tehama County, beating out incumbent Gavin Newson, 24.35 percent, however, Newson won another term statewide.
Of the county’s 37,115 registered voters, 20,819 turned out for the election.
For a complete summary report of the election in Tehama County go online to co.tehama.ca.us/government/departments/elections/.