The state and federal government have many resources available to residents to limit the financial impact of this crisis and ensure we all can continue to thrive in our community and economy after the COVID-19 threat is diminished, said Assemblyman James Gallagher, 3rd District Republican of Yuba City.
Below are multiple resources small businesses can utilize during this crisis:
1. California has issued a one-year reprieve from sales tax. Small businesses can take upwards of $50,000 as a bridge loan with no fines or penalties attached.
2. The CARES Act, recently signed into law by President Trump, enacted the Disaster Injury Loan program for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. This program provides a $10,000 advance up-front as the application for the program is being processed. It provides upwards of $2 million, paid back over 30 years, with a 3.75% interest rate.
3. The CARES Act also secured $349 billion of federal support for the Payroll Protection Program. This program will ensure businesses can continue to pay their employees throughout the crisis. The program provides businesses up to $10 million providing that 75 percent of the money benefits employees and goes to payroll. Businesses that are closed can still receive this as long as employees continue to be paid. The program calls for a 0.5 percent fixed rate fee. You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
4. In the event that your business does not qualify for either of the above programs, California has also moved $50 million dollars to the California Small Business Loan Guarantee Program for micro-lending opportunities.
Employees that have been impacted by COVID-19, here are some resources available to you:
1. If you have lost your job as a result of COVID-19, visit OnwardCA for a one stop resource to connect you with life essentials, training, and job searching assistance.
2. If you’re unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), you can file a Disability Insurance Claim.
3. If you’re unable to work because you are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional), you can file a Paid Family Leave claim.
4. If your child’s school is closed, and you have to miss work to be there for them, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits.
Find links to all these resources and more at www.COVID19.ca.gov.