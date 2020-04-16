Fire department purchases 18 self-contained breathing apparatus

Life-saving equipment is a critical component of the Corning Volunteer Fire Department. The department’s recent purchase of 18 new self-contained breathing apparatus is a priceless addition to that list of equipment.
Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson said the new equipment replaces old self-contained breathing apparatus the department bought used in 2002.
“This is a benefit to the department,” he added. “Safety wise, it’s a huge improvement.”
The new breathing equipment has several additional safety features compared to the old ones, including thermal imaging cameras, voice modulator/microphone, 360 degree safety lighting, location alarm in case a firefighter goes down, and much more.
Cost for the purchase was $119,000, Tomlinson said, and was paid for through Measure A Capital Improvement Program funds.
“Those funds were very well spent and will benefit our firefighters and the community,” he added. “I’m thankful to the residents of this community who voted for Measure A and made it possible for us to purchase this equipment.”
Measure A was a voter-approved half-cent sales tax increase.
The air bottles for the new equipment is 4,500 pound per square inch and lasts about 45 minutes, twice the capacity of the old air bottles. The department refills the bottles at either the Corning Rural Volunteer Fire Department Station 12 on Colusa Street or at the Orland Volunteer Fire Department.
Tomlinson said a representative from where they purchased the equipment came to the department and trained and fitted the volunteer firefighters on use of the breathing apparatus.
“This purchase really makes our firefighting easier and the safety improvements can save the lives of both firefighters and residents,” he said.