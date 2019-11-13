Members of the Corning Volunteer Fire Department are now selling raffle tickets for the 97th annual Fireman’s Raffle. Tickets are $5 each with the drawing to be Dec. 21.
This year’s prices include a barbecue or gun valued at $500 from McCoy’s Hardware, Armacoating Spray-in pickup bedliner donated by Norm Zuppan, one-time complete pest control donated by T. Brooks Pest Control, and two separate $100 gift cards from SavMor.
Tickets are available from any Corning firefighter or at the Fire Hall on Fifth Street at Marin Avenue.
Funds from the raffle go to the fire department’s annual Christmas Basket project to provide toys and a Christmas dinner for less fortunate families in the community.