The text message Kaden Kiefer received at 2:30 a.m. woke him from his sleep – the message was almost more than he could bare – a friend was letting him know that the FFA pig Kiefer was raising for the Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction had been killed in a barn fire. That was on Feb. 20.
This was the third fair project pig Kiefer had lost in a month. The first two were killed by dogs while housed at the Corning High School Rodgers Ranch on Loleta Avenue.
“I was in shock,” Kiefer said.
Amber Holland received the same text message as Kiefer during those early morning hours. It was the second of her fair pigs to be killed, the first also killed by dogs while being housed at Rodgers Ranch.
The barn fire occurred at the Mason residence on Merrill Road.
“My wife woke up to the sound of the pigs screaming,” said Lane Mason, who owns the property. “We ran out and saw a portion of the pig barn on fire. Unfortunately, Kaden and Amber’s pigs were killed. We think the fire started from a heat lamp.”
Other pigs in the barn survived.
Kiefer and Holland said they won’t be able to raise another pig in time to make weight for the fair in April.
“I think we are going to have to raise rabbits, that is all we will be able to raise in time,” Kiefer said.
There were a total of four pigs killed in two separate attacks at the high school’s Rodgers Ranch.
The first attack by dogs killed three pigs, those of Kiefer, Holland and A.J. Safford, all sophomores at Corning High School. Two days later Holland and Kiefer each bought another young pig to raise for the fair at a cost of $400 a pig, the same as what they paid for their first animals. Safford also bought a second pig, which he is keeping at his family’s farm.
Kiefer and Holland took their new pigs to the school ranch for a short layover before moving them to the Mason’s property.
“We secured the pens the best that we could to protect the pigs from anymore attacks. We were gone less than two hours,” Kiefer said. “When we got back our pigs had already been attacked by the dogs again. I couldn’t believe it.”
A veterinarian was called and attended to the animals’ terrible wounds. Kiefer’s pig didn’t make it and he had to go and purchase a third pig. It was Holland’s second pig and Kiefer’s third pig that were killed in the barn fire.
In the meantime, the school contacted the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office about the incidents. The department’s animal control officers conducted an investigation, including contacting all residents in the area to make them aware of the attacks.
This was followed up by the school hiring a professional trapper to try and capture the suspect animals.
“The trapper didn’t catch anything,” said Corning High School Associate Principal Jason Armstrong. “It’s possible the culprit dogs were kept penned after the neighbors learned about what happened.”
Kiefer said the entire experience has been unreal.
“Here I’m out three pigs and the high cost of veterinary fees,” he added. “And now I need to buy a rabbit and raise it.”
A GoFundMe account was set up for Kiefer and Holland for a total of $3,000 – the fund has already reached more than $4,300.
“The support from the community has been really great,” Kiefer said. “It means a lot to me and Amber.”
Continued support from the community can come through bidding as Kiefer and Holland sell their rabbits at the Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction.