Fire officials caution use of fireworks

With Independence Day celebration just two days, state, county and local fire officials remind residents and visitors to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by illegal fireworks or the misuse of “Safe and Sane” fireworks.
There are several “Safe and Sane” firework booths in Corning where residents can purchase legal fireworks that are allowed for use in Tehama County and Corning.
Although fireworks are a symbolic display of patriotism during this time of celebration, they can be dangerous when handled incorrectly or used in the wrong environment, reports the CalFire Pubic Information Officer Kevin Colburn.
Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson said, “I advise anyone using fireworks in the City to use them in the street or an area cleared of dry grass and always have a hose nearby. In addition, except for sparklers, never hold them in your hand to light them and all use of fireworks should be under adult supervision at all time. And remember, anything that ignites in the air is illegal.”
There are legal ramifications when it comes to certain types of fireworks. Possession or transportation of illegal fireworks such as sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other types that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner can lead to a possible fine of up to $50,000 as well as prison time or jail for up to one year. Even “Safe and Sane” fireworks taken into a city or county where they are banned are considered illegal.
“As we move into dryer, warmer months, wildfire activity is quickly picking up,” said Chief Thom Porter, CalFire director. “Residents need to understand the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks or misuse of legal fireworks. In California we have zero tolerance for the use and sale of illegal fireworks. Any person who causes a fire can be held liable for the costs of its suppression and associated property damage. Often these costs are in the hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars.”
Fireworks guidelines:
- First check that fireworks are allowed in the area of use
- Make sure the firework has the State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” seal
- Counterfeit labels do exist, only make purchases from trustworthy vendors
- Purchase only from legitimate organizations authorized to sell within California
- Have a bucket of water, sand or garden hose available at firing site
- Read all instructions before use
- Never alter, modify or enhance fireworks – use only in the manner intended
- Make sure fireworks have proper clearance from flammable materials including dry grass and brush
County and Corning fire officials will be patrolling this Saturday, July 4, to answer any questions and checking that residents are being “safe and sane” with fireworks.
For a full fireworks safety guide visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/more/fireworks-safety.