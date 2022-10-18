REDDING – The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties.
Easing of fire restrictions means that campfires are again allowed. Campfire permits are required outside of developed campgrounds.
Permits are available free online at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/ and at BLM, Forest Service and CalFire offices.
Restrictions on target shooting hours also have been lifted, and shooting is again allowed all day.
“Even though we’ve had rain, people still need to be careful with fire,” said Dereck Wilson of the BLM Northern California District. “Fires should never be used on windy days, and it is imperative that campers fully extinguish campfires before leaving a campsite.”
Year-found fire restrictions remain in place for BLM-managed public lands in California. These restrictions require that a five-foot diameter area must be cleared to bare soil and be free of overhead flammable material before a campfire is used.
Anyone using a campfire must have a round-point shovel nearby. The restrictions also prohibit possession or use of fireworks.
Target shooters may not use incendiary, steel core or exploding ammunition, or exploding targets.
Details on the year-round restrictions are available at https://on.doi.gov/3LVAUio.
More information about use of fire on public lands is available from the BLM Arcata Field Office, 707-825-2300, or the Redding Field Office, 530 224-2100.