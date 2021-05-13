Officers from the Tehama County Probation Department were conducting compliance checks in Corning on May 5 when they reportedly located firearms, drugs, ammunition and other illegal items in the Toomes Avenue residence of Hailley Rennae Crawford.
Crawford, 25, who is on felony probation was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possession firearm/ammunition, violation of probation and other charges.
According to the probation office, during the search they seized a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, live ammunition, heroin and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.