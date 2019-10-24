The CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit Local 2881 is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members take part in the annual Fill-the-Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated firefighters from will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 2 at the intersection of Solano St. and Edith Ave. in Corning. “We are thrilled to be working with CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit Local 2881 the for another year of Fill-the-Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Michael Schleicher, territory manger- Fill-the-Boot. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.” Funds raised through this Fill-the-Boot event and the earlier event in Red Bluff will help the MDA by providing the association with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Centers at Stanford, UCSF, CMPC, and UC Davis. The donations also help send more than 80 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Harmon in Boulder Creek – all at no cost to their families.
