"It's Santa, it's Santa," cried out the little boy as he ran across the yard and into the arms of Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17.
This scene taking place in many Corning homes that day as the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, aka Santa and his firefighting elves, delivered toys and food to 79 less fortunate families in the community.
The department’s annual Christmas Basket project is organized by its volunteer firefighters and has been going on for more than 60 years to provide new toys and the makings of a holiday feast to qualifying families.
"Isn't this what Christmas is all about?" said Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson. "Yes, it is a lot of work, but just look at the faces of these kids and how excited they are. That is worth every minute."
For weeks previous to the yuletide adventure, individuals, groups, clubs, and schools in the community donated toys and food to the effort. The fire department raised funds through a raffle and on Dec. 15 the fire hall was full of volunteers wrapping and organizing the hundreds of gifts and toys.
Dec. 17 started at daybreak for the firefighters with a breakfast at the hall. They placed the boxes of toys and food into two extra large U-haul trucks, then, with Santa leading the way on a fire engine, they started making deliveries.
The merry job takes all day, with only a short break for lunch.
"We couldn't do this without the support of so many clubs, schools, organizations, individuals, businesses and more who donate all they can for this project," Tomlinson added.
And every year the giving pays off.
At one home a boy exclaimed, "Santa brought me a bike," while his sister ran to show their mother the new doll Ol' St. Nick and his over-sized elves had placed in her arms.
Even Christmas trees were provided to some of the homes, children responding with shouts of joy.
As if that wasn't enough, Santa and the firefighters made sure they had enough toys on board to hand out to random children playing in their yards, or shyly peeking through window panes to see if that really was Santa riding through their neighborhood on a fire engine.
Tears were shed and smiles lit faces, parents expressed sincere gratitude, and firefighters went home tired, but well rewarded for a job well done.
It was the Christmas season at its best.