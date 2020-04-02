The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tehama County was announced by its Health Services Agency officials late afternoon Thursday, April 1.
Tehama County Public Health reported receiving the lab confirmation concerning a man in his 60s who tested positive for COVID-19.
Official at Health Services Agency said the agency takes confidentiality very seriously and at this time will not release any further information about the individual.
“Tehama County has a small population and it is our priority to maintain privacy and adhere to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA),” reported the agency in a press release.
As of the afternoon of April 1, the agency declared 1 confirmed positive coronavirus case, and 93 confirmed negative test results.
Tehama County Health Officer, Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, and the Public Health Communicable Disease team are actively working to identify others at risk and will issue quarantine orders as necessary.
Exposed residents identified during the investigation concerning the confirmed case will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team and action taken as necessary.
County officials continue to ask, in the strongest terms, that the community continue to abide by the Stay Home Executive Order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay home if sick.
Remember:
Wash Your Hands
Stay in Your Place
Maintain Your Space
Cover Your Face
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites:
www.tehamacohealthservices.net