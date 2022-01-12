As the Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health reports the first identified COVID-19 Omicron variant case in a Tehama County resident last week, the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updates to shorten the isolation and quarantine period.
However, Tehama County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Brown said it is in the best interest and safety of the community, as there is a rise in COVID-19 cases and the county vaccination rate is still low at 46.6 percent, that Tehama County will not shorten our isolation and quarantine periods at this time.
The omicron case was collected on Dec. 22, confirming the COVID-19 variant has been in Tehama County for at least three weeks.
Brown's guidance at this time is to follow the guidelines of 10 days of isolation and 10 days of quarantine in most cases.
This guidance does not cover healthcare personnel as they are under a new “All Facilities Letter” from the state that provides guidance for their isolation and quarantine.
Brown said she will be monitoring the county's COVID- 19 case rate and vaccination rate on a weekly basis and when it is a safe time to modify the isolation and quarantine time frames, she will do so at that time.
Following are tips to protect residents, to prevent a COVID-19 surge and move toward shorter isolation and quarantine time frames in our county as presented by the Tehama County Health Services Agency:
Get Vaccinated - Vaccines are free and reduce illness symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1- 833-422-4255 to schedule a vaccination.
If sick, stay home - Even if you just have mild symptoms (sniffles, sore throat, cough) you should isolate from others and get tested for COVID-19.
Get tested before and after a gathering or traveling - Even if you do not have any symptoms, you should get tested 1-3 days prior to attending a gathering or traveling. If you test positive, stay home, and isolate yourself from others. Test again when you get home. Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 for testing information.
Wear a mask that fits well.
Increase the airflow in indoor spaces - Open doors and windows, run heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and install air filters if possible.
To read the current Health Officer Directive regarding Isolation and Quarantine Guidance go online to https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid- 19/
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854