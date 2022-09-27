The results of the District 1 California High School Rodeo Association Sept. 16-18 rodeo is as follows:
BARREL RACING
1 Alexis Molina, Gerber 36.355; 2 Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 36.779; 3 Francie Heffernan, Fort Jones 37.021; 4 Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg 37.220; 5 Alexa Davis, Chico 37.856; 6 Makenna Baker, Chico 37.873; 7 Camryn Schweninger 38.054; 8 Savannah Kampmann, Orland 38.138; 9 Maci Cohn, Tehama 38.199; 10 Jocelyn Adams, Redding 38.277.
POLE BENDING
1 Elthia Gomes, Etna 43.378; 2 Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 43.682; 3 Cassidy Weaver, Cottonwood 44.310; 4 Alexa Davis, Chico 44.565; 5 Hailey Neves, Pleasanton 45.880; 6 Kayley Hausman, Cottonwood 46.418; 7 Addison Macfarlane, Cottonwood 46.591; 8 Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg 46.739; 9 Catlyn Mackey, Red Bluff 47.210; 10 Jacey Pray, Red Bluff 47.327.
GOAT TYING
1 Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 18.11; 2 Regan Russ, Dist.# 2 19.53; 3 Claire Boles, Orland 19.97; 4 Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos 20.40; 5 Mackenzie Hughes, Cedarville 20.63
6 Paden Cash, Eagle Point, Ore. 21.03; 7 Sydney Oilar, Millville 21.27; 8 Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 23.19; 9 Baylee Hughes, Cedarville 24.11; 10 Elthia Gomes, Etna 24.28; 11 Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 25.96 (Haley Templeton got a point, reason for 11 listed, since Regan Russ was out of district and not eligible for a point. Points count toward All Around.)
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 7.35; 2 Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 7.40; 3 Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 8.43; 4 Sienna Radelfinger, Ferndale 8.64; 5 Cassidy Weaver, Cottonwood 10.26; 6 Abigail Armstrong, Chiloquin, Ore. 10.78; 7 Maci Cohn, Tehama 12.94; 8 Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 14.92; 9 Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos 15,53; 10 Regan Russ, Dist. # 2 3.18/1.
GIRLS CUTTING
1 Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 144; 2 Rain Minton, Witter Springs 142; 3 Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 134; 4 Jayda Staley, Cottonwood 132; 5 Claire Boles, Orland 128; 6 Canyon Darger, Ukiah 69/1; 7 Tessa Walker, Kelseyville 61/1
BOYS CUTTING
1 Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 144; 2 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 143; 3 Carson Pray, Red Bluff`129.
TEAM ROPING
1 Logan Darst, Red Bluff & Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 24.38; 2 Cody Cash, Montague & Trace Conard, Corning 25.33; 3 Maci Cohn, Tehama & Camryn Schweninger 29.76; 4 Makenna Baker, Chico & Wyatt Stokes, Orland 35.96; 5 Rainy Minton, Witter Springs & Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 37.94; 6 Hayden Boles, Orland & Ilan Davis, Orland 39.43; 7 Danica Wagner, Los Molinos & Bryce Bidwell 40.42; 8 Devin Kerr, Red Bluff & Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 44.53; 9 Alexis Molina, Gerber & Paden Cash, Eagle Point, Ore. 53.02; 10 Sydney Oilar, Millville & Cutter Nash, Standish 7.42 on 1.
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Quentin Personeni 67
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 153; 2 Caleb Merkley, Corning 65 on 1.
BULL RIDING
No qualified rides
STEER WRESTLING
1 Ilan Davis, Orland 23.46; 2 Cody Cash, Montague 34.45; 3 Karl Johnson, Etna 44.93; 4 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 55.46; 5 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 6.93 on 1.
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 21.60; 2 Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 26.05; 3 Trace Conard, Corning 30.52; 4 Ilan Davis, Orland; 5 Caleb Merkley, Corning 41.68; 6 Blake Myers, Fall River Mills 41.80; 7 Wyatt Stokes, Orland 46.62; 8 Hayden Boles, Orland 14.39/1; 9 Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 16.11/1; 10 Cutter Nash, Standish 18.42 on 1.
Next rodeo will be in McArthur, October 7-9, 2022.