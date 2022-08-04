The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold an online public outreach meeting for licensed hunters to provide comments and recommendations regarding hunting programs on state wildlife areas and federal wildlife refuges in the Sacramento Valley.
The meeting will include updates on habitat conditions, availability of water for wetlands during the current drought and possible impacts of the lingering global pandemic.
State lands to be discussed include the Gray Lodge and Upper Butte Basin wildlife areas, including the Little Dry Creek, Howard Slough and Llano Seco units. Federal refuge personnel also will be available to speak about the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, including the Delevan, Sacramento, Colusa and Sutter refuges.
The meeting will be held using the Microsoft Teams platform 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 30. Email tim.hermansen@wildlife.ca.gov for a link and instructions on how to submit comments and questions.
CDFW annually hosts a public meeting to give licensed hunters an opportunity to offer comments and make recommendations on the management of public hunting programs at the popular Type A wildlife areas in the Sacramento Valley. The meeting also provides staff the opportunity to inform hunters about the availability of water, habitat work and other improvements completed in the off-season and anticipated conditions in the hunting areas this fall.