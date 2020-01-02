Flag signs under fire

Flag signs for businesses have become a pretty common sight on Solano Street in Corning, however, until recently the City had not addressed regulations concerning the use of such advertising.
A proposed ordinance regulating flag signs, as well as off-site directional signs, for businesses will come before the City Council during its next meeting, Jan. 14, for a second reading and final vote.
The issue was first addressed during the June 11 City Council meeting at which time the council gave city staff direction to research the possibility of amending the city’s current sign regulations to allow off-premise directional signage and regulate flag signs.
On Dec. 10 the council voted to approve the first reading of the amended regulations on business signage.
John Stoufer, the city’s planning consultant, said the topic came to a head when two residents asked the city to allow them to advertise in a location where it is prohibited.
“Council expressed concern on the importance of off-site advertising for businesses not located on major arterial streets, such as Solano Street, Highway 99W or South Avenue,” he reported. “However, there were concerns that allowing any business to advertise off street may impact he City aesthetically.”
Businesses not on major arterial streets would be allowed to have one sign per parcel of land to advertise for directional purposes only. A sign would be required to be less than four feet high and not exceed 12 feet in area space. Written approval of the property owner where the off-site sign would be located is required as a condition of issuing the sign permit.
In addition, no off-premises sign will be allowed to project over any public right-of-way or sidewalk, and maintenance of the sign will be required.
Stoufer said these limitations would prevent an overload of advertising signage.
In addition, a business wanting off-site signage would have to file for an administrative use permit for the sign.
Flag sign regulations includes language to ensure only one flag sign per business per parcel, and flags cannot be placed in an area where it would in any way block the view of drivers or pedestrians at or approaching intersections or driveways. The regulations state flag signs can not use, incorporate or affix materials and accessory attachments not a part of the flag itself, such as streamers, balloons, wind socks, or reflectors.
Flag signs will be required to be smaller than 25 square-feet with a maximum height of 10 feet. They cannot be located in residential areas, only in the designated commercial downtown area, commercial and industrially zoned properties, and will be prohibited in the public right-of-way. Flag signs cannot be attached to utility poles, light fixtures, traffic control devices or similar objects. A business can only display a flag during the hours it is open for business,
City Council meetings regularly take place at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, 794 Third St., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.