Fleeing driver allegedly runs over, kills passenger during pursuit

A Red Bluff man who was released early from prison due to COVID-19 restrictions was arrested for allegedly running over and killing a man, while fleeing from Red Bluff police on Saturday, Aug.
Brian Keith Son, 40, who failed to report to his probation officer since his early release on July 14, is accused of hit and run resulting in the death David Alan Lee Jr., a 38-year-old Red Bluff resident, said the Red Bluff Police Department.
A police officer initiated a traffic stop around 6:42 p.m., on a vehicle Son was driving on the 1000 block of Walnut Street in Red Bluff. Police report Son failed to stop and instead accelerated, leading police on a pursuit that ended on Paskenta Road.
Along the route of the chase, Lee, a passenger in fleeing car, jumped out of the moving vehicle and was allegedly ran over by Son. Police said Lee suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
At a property on the 300 block of Paskenta Road, Son jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a detached garage where he had reportedly been living. Police went in after him with assistance from Tehama County sheriff’s deputies.
Son was located inside the garage where he was placed under arrest. Also located in the garage was Jeremy Swain, 42, of Red Bluff, and Pedro Avila, 42, of Gerber, both of whom were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.
Police reported locating several stolen firearms inside the garage at the time of the arrests.
Investigators from the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, Tehama County Probation, and California Highway Patrol responded and assisted with the investigation.
Son was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of felony hit and run resulting in death, evading police causing serious bodily injury/death, felon in possession of firearm, resisting arrest, and violation of post release community supervision.
Swain and Avila were also booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.
Son’s original date from release from prison was Dec. 24.
This case is still under investigation and additional charges will be filed with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.