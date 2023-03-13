Contract negotiations between the Corning Police Officers Association (POA) and City Manager Kristina Miller have taken a turn for the worse with the announcement to the Corning City Council that the POA has declared a vote of no confidence against Miller.
The declaration made by POA representative Corning Police Sgt. James White during the Feb. 28 City Council meeting’s public comment period came on the heels of the two parties’ contract negotiations coming to an impasse, and just two weeks before a contract mediator from the state is scheduled to arrive in an effort to help iron out the mess.
An 18-year law enforcement veteran, White said he was making the prepared statement in an effort to provide the city council with information concerning some interactions between the POA and Miller.
“You are aware the POA were in negotiations with the City Manager Kristina Miller. Unfortunately we were not able to reach common ground. The POA feels we bargained in good faith and were willing to negotiate,” White said. “However, the POA feels that Kristina Miller representing the city was not as open to negotiating.”
White then went on to say the POA has “concerns regarding Kristina Miller’s integrity, decision making and personal feelings against the police department.”
“Unfortunately, inaccurate statements and outright lies were provided by the Corning Police Officers Association last night (Feb. 28) during the City Council meeting where I was publicly slandered,” Miller said.
She added the labor negotiator representing the city is Greg Einhorn who presents the position of the Corning City Council.
“I do not. Mr. (Greg) Einhorn requested I sit in and participate in negotiations. Lisa Linnet, administrative services manager, also sits in on labor negotiations. The City is negotiating in good faith. The City Council actively makes all decisions about negotiations,” Miller said.
According to White, in 2019 the POA filed a grievance against Miller for allegedly altering time sheets without officers’ knowledge, in an effort to not pay overtime hours.
The filed grievance reportedly came after the POA had addressed its concerns with the city, in particular, with Miller.
“However, the city continued to authorize the altering of time sheets to save from paying out on overtime,” White said.
In a written response to this allegation, Miller said she continues to believe some police officers were logging four hours of overtime when they had not worked any of those overtime hours.
“The City Council directed me to not pay the four hours of overtime if the employee took more than three days off during the pay period,” she added.
In response to the grievance, the city agreed to compensate each member of the POA with a lump sum in exchange for the association withdrawing its grievance, according to White.
He said another concern for the POA is the way the city is using Measure A funds.
Measure A was a 2016 citizen-approved half-cent tax increase ear-tagged to benefit the police and fire departments and public works.
White said a POA review of the city’s budget since that time shows the city has collected more than $7.4 million from the initiative.
Miller said every year since Measure A was passed the funds have been included in the annual budget, presented and approved by the city council.
“And that includes capital improvement replacements for the police, fire and public works departments,” she added. “For years the city was often unable to fill the capital improvement replacement requests from departments due to budget restraints. However, with Measure A funds we have been able to do so over the past six years.”
According to White, there is a police detective position that remains unfilled in the department.
“That is not a position that needs to be open for negotiation,” White said. “It is a previously funded and filled position that remains on the books. It is a position that could be filled with discussion and agreement between the city manager and police chief and possibly the City Council.”
Since announcing the vote of no confidence against Miller, White said the POA has been trying to meet with the City Council as a whole to address and discuss the officers’ concerns.
“All of the members of the POA would like nothing more than to sit down with the City Council and talk with them,” he added. “We can’t violate the Brown Act and so we would like to have this placed on a City Council meeting agenda. We are open to resolving these issues.”
White said to his knowledge, Miller has not approached or addressed any members of the POA since the Feb. 28 meeting.
“I don’t know what it would take for the POA to withdraw its vote of no-confidence at this time,” he added. “That is something the association would have to discuss and vote on.”
Miller said she would like to see the rift repaired within the city and to see the two negotiating parties come together and resolve all issues and concerns currently on the table.