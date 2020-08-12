As part of the Foodlink Project, one and half tons of fresh produce was delivered to the Red Bluff Airport on Friday, Aug. 7, to be distributed by Tehama Together and Food Share to residents and organizations in Tehama County. The dozen or so small planes that delivered the boxed food arrived around 11 a.m. in response to the COVID-19 crisis that has left many families and individuals in need.
Tehama Together and Food Share, the collaboration of emergency food and meal providers, were selected by the Foodlink Project to be the North State recipients of the program.
The Foodlink Project, created by a group of college students from across the nation during the COVID-19 crisis, is an innovative non-profit organization rescuing billions of pounds of fresh produce, that would otherwise go to waste, in order to feed people in need. Angel Flights, a group of independent pilots, has partnered with Foodlink to donate their services in delivering food to rural areas.
The planes delivered approximately 150, 20 pound boxes of mixed vegetables and fruit.
“I’m at the airport waiting for food to distribute locally,” said Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson on Friday. “The farmers were plowing food back into the ground because the distribution is so much less due to COVID closures of schools and restaurants, etc. So students from Harvard, Cornell, Stanford and other colleges decided to coordinate distribution of food rather than waste it. Tehama Together was contacted to help distribute the food.”
An initial distribution of boxes is being completed by Food Share participating agencies. Any remaining boxes are being offered to the public.
This activity is under the auspices of Tehama Together’s Community Food Alliance Program. For more information go to www.tehamatogether.org or contact Tehama Together at 530-527-2223 or by email at tehamatogether@gmail.com.