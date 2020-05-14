Former Cardinal basketball player’s dream comes true

A former Corning High School varsity basketball player, Noah Zoppi, has been recruited to play for the California State University, Sacramento Division 1 basketball team.
A 2018 Cardinal graduate, Zoppi has been playing for the Butte College Roadrunners for the past two years and will be leaving the team having averaged 16.8 points per game as a sophomore, shooting 34 percent from the 3-point range and 43 percent otherwise.
Zoppi had been offered a basketball scholarship to Bellvue University, a NAIA program school. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, his plans to fly to the school were canceled and his scholarship offer ran out.
At odds on what his options might be, Zoppi’s expectations skyrocketed when he received a call from Sac State asking him to join their team.
“I was really, really happy and excited,” Zoppi said. “Sac State was my first choice from the time I was playing as a senior at Corning High School. This is a dream come true.”
Sac State recruiters had been watching Zoppi for some time, going to a few of his games and practices after he attended a basketball camp at the school last summer.
However, the school’s athletic department officials hadn’t made a formal invitation until April 17 – that was when Zoppi announced on Twitter, “I will be attending Sac State to further my academic and basketball career.” He said he was invited to join the team as preferred walk-on.
As a sophomore at Butte College, the 6 foot 3 inch Zoppi served as team captain and combo guard.
While playing for the Corning Cardinals he served as guard, and was part of the 2017 team that won Northern California Division 4 with a no-loss season. The team went on to the state playoffs ending the season with a 29-1 scorecard.
Zoppi said his first scheduled practice with the Sac State Hornets is July 9, but due to the coronavirus crisis, he will have to wait and see if that takes place.
“This is a big deal,” said Kim Tiner, Zoppi’s grandmother. “Noah is a great young man, both on the court and off. He is not just known for his talent as a basketball player, he is also a good student who currently carries a 3.3 grade point average. He is compassionate about giving back and helping others.”
Zoppi gives much of the credit for his success to his grandmother who raised him, as well as the rest of this family, including his mother, Jenny Hammel, and father, Johnny Eller.
At Sac State, Zoppi, who will be a junior, plans on continuing his education earning a degree in psychology.
He also hoping for a professional career in basketball.
“That is my real dream,” Zoppi said. “That is something I have wanted since I started playing basketball in the fifth grade.”