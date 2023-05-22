A former employee of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oroville Police Department was booked into the Glenn County Jail on May 18 after surrendering himself under a warrant issued for his arrest.
John Andrew Sanzone, 42, of Chico was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.
Sanzone was sworn into the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021and placed on administrative leave on Sept. 12, 2022 after the office was made aware of allegations concerning misconduct, reported the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
At that time the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving “one of our employees. The involved employee has been place on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation,”
After being placed on administrative leave, Sanzone was released from employment with the sheriff’s department, according to Sheriff Justin Gibbs.
It has been reported by Action News Now the charges against Sanzone stem from him allegedly stealing $3,500 from a homeless man, while the officer was on duty. The money was allegedly to use by the homeless man for dental work.
The criminal investigation leading to the charges against Sanzone was conducted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office as is procedure for such circumstances, and the case is being prosecuted by the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office takes allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to integrity and to the community of Glenn,” said the department in an issued statement.