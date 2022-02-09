Two Corning teenage girls were seriously injured during a head-on crash Feb. 3 on Gallagher Avenue north of Corning.
The teens, ages 16 and 14 years old, were passengers in a 2012 Chevy Sonic driven by Jose De Jesus Peres, 48, of Corning who was traveling east on Gallagher Avenue approaching Edith Avenue around 8 a.m.
California Highway Patrol said a second vehicle, a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Aldo Rosas Espinoza, 18, of Red Bluff was traveling west on Gallagher preparing to make a left turn onto Edith Avenue.
It appears Espinoza made the turn directly in the path of the oncoming Sonic and the two vehicles hit nearly head-on, CHP reported.
No one in the Sonic was wearing a seatbelt and all three suffered major injuries, accord to CHP. The 14-year-old was transported by medical helicopter to U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment of the injuries. Peres and the 16-year-old were transported by ground ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for medical treatment.
Espinoza had minor injuries and sought his own aid.
- A 21-year-old Corning man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs on Feb. 6 after he crashed a silver 2007 E35 Mercedes around 3 a.m. on Corning Road.
CHP Officer Omar Valdez said Erik Marques was driving the vehicle west on Corning Road when he hit a guardrail at the Corning Canal. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn.
Marques was arrested on scene for suspicion of DUI. He initially refused medical attention at the crash, however, when transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for DUI-related blood test, it was discovered in the emergency room he had serious injuries and was admitted into the hospital for treatment, Valdez reported.