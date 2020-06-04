Four people killed in three separate car crashes this week

Four people died in three different vehicle crashes this week, one was a reported run-away teen from Elk Grove traveling in a Honda Civic reported stolen from Rancho Tehama just moments before the car was broadsided on Paskenta Road just south of Rancho Tehama Road on Monday.
According to the Tehama County Coroners Office, killed in the Paskenta Road crash was 13-year-old Emily Henz and 26-year-old Daniel Bruno, both from Elk Grove.
It appears Bruno was driving the 2001 Honda south on Paskenta Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control around 4:25 p.m., while attempting to negotiate a turn in the roadway, reports the California Highway Patrol.
As Bruno lost control of the vehicle it turned sideways in the road directly in the path of a northbound 2003 Ford E250 utility van driven by an unidentified adult male.
CHP said the van struck the Honda broadside into the passenger side of the Honda, killing Henz and Bruno.
Just moments before the crash,
a silver Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on Humboldt Drive in Rancho Tehama and was possibly the vehicle involved in the crash.
The driver of the Ford got out of the van right after the crash and left the scene in a white Honda, not involved in the crash, occupied by a driver and one passenger, previous to the arrival of CHP officers and rescue personnel, according to witnesses at the crash. There did not appear to be anyone else in the van except for the driver, who may have been suffering injuries from the accident.
CHP Red Bluff Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the driver of the Ford van leave the scene to contact the office at 527-2034.
Lake California
Road fatality
In the another fatality, this one on Sunday, a car hit a tree around 12:20 a.m., on Lake California Drive, killing a 22-year-old Chico resident who was driving of a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and the driver was unable to get out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, reported the CHP.
Drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out as a contributing factor in the collision, and the reason for the vehicle leaving the roadway is not known as the investigation continues, the Red Bluff CHP Office said.
Highway 36E fatality
A 40-year-old Redding man was killed in a single vehicle crash around 2 a.m., June 2, on Highway 36E.
The Tehama County Coroners Office identified the crash victim as Phillip Wheeler.
Additional details of the crash were not available from CHP at press time.