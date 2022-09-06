Four projects in Tehama County are among the California Transportation Commission’s (CTC) allocation of more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting.
The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
One of the four Tehama County projects is the Thomes Creek Bridge MTCE near Corning. The project will include applying polyester concrete overlay to bridge deck, replace joint seals, repair unsound concrete, and upgrade guardrail.
The second project is Horse Gulch Curve near Red Bluff three miles west of Salt Creek Bridge where roadway shoulders will be widened, curve realigned and an upgraded guardrail installed.
Third on the Tehama County list is Dibble Creek CAPM near Red Bluff from east of Salt Creek Bridge to Baker Road. Rehabilitate pavement, upgrade guardrail and signs, add lighting, and rehabilitate drainage systems are components of this project.
Southbound Cottonwood Scales north of Snively Road overcrossing is the fourth funded project in Tehama County and will include upgrade southbound Cottonwood Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility to bring the facility to current building standards and to be able to perform needed inspections and enforcement activities. CTC report the total state funding for this project is $22.8 million.
Other recently announced CTC funding allocation projects include:
• Modoc 139 Drainage near Camby to improve drainage facilities by repairing or replacing culverts to prevent flooding and roadway damage.
• Burney CAPM near Burney and 2.5 miles east of Carberry Flat Road to rehabilitate pavement, upgrade guardrail, improve drainage, reconstruct sidewalks, and make curbs ADA compliant.
• Tidy Waters near Douglas City to rehabilitate culverts, develop disposal sites, and install guardrail.
• Crescent Mills CAPM near Greenville to rehabilitate pavement, upgrade guardrail, replace TMS elements and signs, rehabilitate drainage systems, and construct a Maintenance Vehicle Pullout.
The CTC also adopted the 2022 California Transportation Asset Management Plan at the meeting. The plan lays out the needs and investment strategies for Caltrans and its partner agencies to maintain the state’s highway infrastructure – including pavement, bridges and other assets – over the next decade. California’s plan was the first in the nation to be certified by the Federal Highway Administration. The CTC’s adoption finalizes the plan.