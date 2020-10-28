Corning Early Childhood Programs are hosting free Book Party events for children ages 0-5 in the Corning community through rest of school year.
The first Book Party took place in the parking lot of New Life Assembly church on Solano Street on Friday, Oct. 23. Joining the event was the Corning Volunteer Fire Department with a fire engine on hand and firefighters sharing coloring books and other information about fire safety for event visitors and participating preschools.
Children attending participating preschools will receive a free book in English or Spanish at each event in their classrooms, along with activities and resources to enrich the book in all learning areas.
Children not enrolled in one of the participating preschools, but is between the ages of 0-5 years old, can pick up a free book and bag during one of the drive-through events.
During the week-long events, each day preschool teachers read the provided books and stories and models the day's activity around the book. All activities are posted daily on the Corning Early Childhood Programs Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ECP.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to learn more about available early childhood resources in the Corning community,” said Corning Promise Early Childhood Specialist Teresa Manning, “We encourage all families to participate and follow along.”
The next drive-through event will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m., December 11, at the New Life Assembly parking lot, 660 Solano St.
The Book Party program is brought to the community by Corning Promise and Corning Early Language and Literacy Team in collaboration with community partners: Tehama County Department of Education State Preschool, NCCDI Head Start, Sunshine Schoolhouse, Busy Bees, School Readiness, Tehama County Library, First Five Tehama, and Healthy Families.