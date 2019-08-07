The Tehama County Animal Care Center is hosting a “Free Cat Friday” adoption event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 9. The care center will waive the adoption fee for adult cats, making them free to adopt. In addition to free adult cats, kittens for will have their adoption fee dropped to only $10.
Cats ready for adoption have their initial vaccinations, have been de-wormed, and have been tested for feline leukemia. Additionally, all spay/neuter and rabies vaccination fees for cats adopted will be paid for by P.E.T.S (Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter). Many of the cats are already altered and will be available to go home with adopters on Friday at the event, though some will stay with the Animal Care Center to get spayed or neutered before going home.
“We love these Free Cat Friday events, as they are a wonderful opportunity to showcase our adoptable cats and kittens, especially in the busy summer season. We never have a shortage of adoptable cats, and nothing is more rewarding than to see the animals get altered and placed into new homes,” said Animal Care Center Manager Christine McClintock. “We encourage you to visit the Care Center and find the next member of your family.”
The Tehama County Animal Care Center is located at 1830 Walnut St., Red Bluff. Care center hours are daily Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5p.m. Adoption hours are 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. For more information regarding adopting, fostering or becoming a Tehama County Animal Care Center volunteer, please call 527-3439.