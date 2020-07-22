Free masks available as COVID-19 numbers rise in Tehama County

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tehama County, the Corning Chamber of Commerce is delivering personal protection masks free of charge to businesses in the community.
Val Lucero, executive director of the Tehama County Health Services Agency, said as of Tuesday, July 21 there were 151 positive COVID-19 cases in the county with 5,326 tests conducted. Of the positive cases, 15 were new since Friday, July 17, with 29 of the 151 in isolation, three hospitalized, 121 recovered and 1 death.
Lucero said there are 68 persons in quarantine due to the positive cases.
Hale has spent Mondays during the past three weeks delivering a package of 50 masks to businesses in the community to help those businesses stay in compliance with city, county and state reopening requirements.
“These masks have been made possible through a grant from North Valley Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund and from the Feather River Health Foundation,” she said. “The disposable masks are distributed from Salus Supply Company located in Chico.”
Hale is asking businesses receiving the masks to make them available free of charge to their customers. Any business in Corning needing a package of masks can call Hale at 824-5550. Availability is limited.
In other COVID-19 news, Tehama County, unlike its neighboring counties, remains off the state’s Watch List, which requires the shut down of many facilities and businesses and a backward step in the reopening of communities due to those counties’ COVID-19 case numbers.
On a 3-2 vote, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday sending a letter to the Governor’s Office requesting local control versus state control on decisions concerning COVID-19 response and actions within the county.
“This letter requests that the Governor allow the County Public Health Officer to make decisions on what restrictions to impose should Tehama County be put on this list. Dr. Wickenheiser is willing to take on this responsibility as long as he has the support of the Board of Supervisors and local law enforcement,” said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.