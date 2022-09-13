The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is holding a Free Passenger Tire Collection Event, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the following locations:
• Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill, 19995 Plymire Rd., Red Bluff
• Los Molinos High School parking lot, 7900 Sherwood Blvd., Los Molinos
• Rancho Tehama and Manton Transfer Stations
Tires collected will be recycled into waste tire derived products.
During the tire collection event, the agency will accept passenger tires from Tehama County residents only.
Restriction that apply:
• Up to nine tires without exemption, 20 tires with exemption
• Multiple trips for a maximum of 40 tires will be accepted
• No large truck tires, equipment tires, off-road tires
• No tires larger than 17 inches
• No oil, paint, batteries, appliances, or other items
• Tires must be off-the-rim to be accepted
• No tires from waste tire generating businesses
Electronic waste will be accepted at the Los Molinos High School only during
the tire event.
E-waste can also be brought to the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill at no charge every day.
For details about exemptions, or the acceptance of passenger tires call (530) 528-1103 or visit the agency’s website at www.tehamacountylandfill.com.
For information regarding disposal of tires not accepted during this event contact Waste Tire Products at (530) 865-4588.
This free passenger tire recycling event is paid for by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).