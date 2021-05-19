The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency will host a free Passenger Tire Drop Off event 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff. 

Tehama County residents must make an appointment to drop off their tires by calling 528-1103.

Tires collected will be recycled into waste tire derived products. 

There are restrictions to the event:

– Can haul up to nine tires without exemption, 20 tires with exemption.

– Maximum of 40 tires will be accepted.

– Tires must be off the rim.

– No large truck tires, equipment tires, off-road tires.        

–No tires larger than 17 inches.

–No oil, paint, batteries, appliances, or other items

–No tires from waste tire generating businesses

Televisions, computer monitors and equipment, microwaves, DVD/VCR players, cell phones, and other small electronic waste is also accepted free of charge at the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill. There is no quantity limit on e-waste accepted. 

For details about exemptions, the acceptance of passenger tires, or to make an appointment please call the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at 528-1103. 

For information regarding disposal of tires not accepted during this event contact Waste Tire Products at 865-4588. This free passenger tire recycling event is paid for by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

