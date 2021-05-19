The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency will host a free Passenger Tire Drop Off event 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill, 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff.
Tehama County residents must make an appointment to drop off their tires by calling 528-1103.
Tires collected will be recycled into waste tire derived products.
There are restrictions to the event:
– Can haul up to nine tires without exemption, 20 tires with exemption.
– Maximum of 40 tires will be accepted.
– Tires must be off the rim.
– No large truck tires, equipment tires, off-road tires.
–No tires larger than 17 inches.
–No oil, paint, batteries, appliances, or other items
–No tires from waste tire generating businesses
Televisions, computer monitors and equipment, microwaves, DVD/VCR players, cell phones, and other small electronic waste is also accepted free of charge at the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill. There is no quantity limit on e-waste accepted.
For details about exemptions, the acceptance of passenger tires, or to make an appointment please call the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at 528-1103.
For information regarding disposal of tires not accepted during this event contact Waste Tire Products at 865-4588. This free passenger tire recycling event is paid for by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).