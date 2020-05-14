Tehama County households are invited to sign-up for free $25 vouchers to be used at the Saturday Market by the River in Red Bluff on May 16, 23 or 30.
While food pantries and meal providers have been busy providing services during the Covid-19 crisis, this program is intended to support those efforts by providing fresh produce for area families, assisting local small farmers and promoting this year-round market.
Through funding received by Tehama Together from the North Valley Community Foundation, 160 $25 vouchers will be made available for use by local shoppers during the market’s Late Spring Fling scheduled for the next three Saturdays of May.
To obtain a voucher, shoppers should phone 211 providing name, email, phone number and desired shopping date. Vouchers are on a first come-first scheduled basis and are limited to one per household. In Tehama County, 211 is the 24/7, free, confidential source for information and referral resources.
Upon arrival between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., on the scheduled Saturday, vouchers will be availed at the manager’s booth for pre-registered households. Vouchers will then be able to be used for purchasing fruit, vegetables, meat, nuts and honey.
In addition to the free vouchers, informational booths will be available regarding Listos, the State’s emergency preparedness program, the 2020 census, 211 and local Covid-19 services. Additional service providers are encouraged to consider reserving a space and additional vendors are encouraged to make contact regarding possible participation.
The North Valley Community Foundation, serving Tehama, Butte and Glenn counties, has provided extensive support to victims of the Camp Fire and now has established the Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund to assist nonprofits in providing food, medical equipment, Covid-19 testing and shelter services. To date, almost $700,000 has been made available for such services
Tehama Together, where people come together to solve problems, is a local, volunteer staffed, nonprofit organization which is sponsoring this voucher program under it’s Tehama County Community Food Alliance.
Special appreciation is extended to North Valley Community Foundation for funding this effort and to Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, Slow Food-Shasta Cascade and United Way of Northern California for assisting with the planning.
To make tax-deductible donations for this program or to learn more regarding Tehama Together, phone 530-527-2223, visit www,tehamatogether.org or send an email to tehamatogether@gmail.com.