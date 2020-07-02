Free vouchers offered at Red Bluff Farmers’ Market

Tehama Together has announced that the Farmer’s’ Market free $25 voucher program held during May will be repeated during July.
In cooperation with the Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce and Slow Food, households which did not participate in the program during May will be eligible to sign-up for a voucher to be used at the Saturday River Park Farmers Market on July 4, 11, 18 or 25.
Funding is available for 40 vouchers per week for a total of 160 vouchers based on first come - first served basis.
To sign-up, phone 2-1-1 and provide name, phone number, email address and the date preferred to attend. Upon arriving at the market, report in at TehamaTogether’s booth, receive $25 in tokens and use the tokens on food purchases.
The market, located at 100 Main Street in Red Bluff, is open year-around on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
With support from the Johnson Family Foundation and North State Community Foundation, this program was initiated to assist households in obtaining fresh, local produce during the Covid-19 crisis, to support local independent farmers and to promote the Saturday Market.
While at Tehama Together’s booth, learn more about becoming prepared for emergencies - whether power black-outs, wildfires, floods, pandemics or earthquakes. Informational materials, coaching and resource materials will be available.
Tehama Together is a local nonprofit agency which brings people together to solve local problems. To learn more about Tehama , go to www.tehamatogether.org or phone 530-527-2223.