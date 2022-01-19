Friends and family from far and near gathered Jan. 9 at The Prescott in Red Bluff to celebrate Jean Barton's 90th birthday.
The luncheon welcomed around 100 guests who enjoyed an afternoon visiting with Barton and sharing at times humorous and always memorable stories about her life.
Welcoming everyone to the celebration was Barton's daughters, Linda Borror and Kendra McCluskey. Many members of Barton's family attended the event, including siblings, cousins, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and more.
A table of memorabilia was decorated with pictures of Barton as a child, her wedding to Bill Barton, their children and grandchildren, extended family and events highlighting a ranch life dedicated to agriculture.
Barton, born Jean Willard to Anne and Charles Willard, is a fourth-generation resident of Tehama County who was raised on a ranch in the foothills east of Red Bluff.
She married Bill Barton and the couple raised their two daughters as Bill worked on several cattle ranches until 1964, when the family bought 20 head of commercial Angus cows and ran them with Jean's father's Hereford cows in Tehama County.
Barton is a graduate of UC Davis, one of the founders of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association, serving as president of that organization as well as the California Cattlewomen's Association. She has also served as a member of the California Beef Council and as committee chair for the American National Cattlewomen Association.
She writes a weekly column for local newspapers and continues to travel all over the United States promoting beef and continuing to educate herself in the agriculture industry.
Jean's family has been recognized several times over the decades for their generations in cattle ranching. In 1979, members of the pioneer Charles Willard family, three generations, were honored at a luncheon at the California State Fair for having a ranch in continuous existence for 100 years. The recognition was for the Willard Ranch in Lassen County, which was settled by a Willard in 1874, but which operation had also been tied in closely with the ranch in Tehama County, settled in 1881.
Then in 2008, Bill and Jean Barton and their daughters, Linda Borror and Kendra McCluskey, grand-daughters, Callie and Rochelle Borror, and Jennifer McCluskey, with Marilyn and Bob Avrit were present at the State Fair to receive awards for 100 years and 125 years in continuous cattle ranching operation by one family.
Very few residents of Tehama County can hold a candle to the influence Jean Barton has had, and continues to have, on the cattle industry and promotion of agriculture on a local, state and national level, and as a benefit to the community she shares that knowledge in a variety of venues, with no apparent evidence of slowing down anytime in the near future.