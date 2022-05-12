Family and friends from agriculture and the community gathered at Mill Race Dryer on the afternoon of May 1 to celebrate the life of Jim Edwards.
In the late 1950's his parents, Henry and Lorraine Edwards, purchased the famous Cone Ranch, east of Red Bluff, establishing the Edwards Ranch.
In the early 1960's they started planting prunes and Antelope Creek Cattle Company was the start of the cattle business in 1966.
His nephews, Jim Webber and Tyler Christensen, spoke about 'Uncle Jim,' and how young Jim got in trouble for not checking the oil in the vehicle as a teenager, while Tyler is involved in the orchards.
Mark Gilles shared how he learned about the prune industry from Jim. Malcom McFall was a high school friend who shared memories of years ago.
His sister, Dale Smith, mentioned how he loved to be working on the ranch and going to the deer camp.
Bill Borror told how Jim liked Hereford cattle in the 60's, and he finally bought a black bull for $3,000. Now Antelope Creek Cattle Co. is a volume buyer at the bull sale each year. Nephew, Dr. Greg Webber, DVM, is involved with the cattle.
Nancy Webber, his sister mentioned how the family was overwhelmed by the support of friends.
I will miss his subtle smile, since he was a quiet man. Enjoyed watching him apply the pilot brand on the calves at the branding each fall. When I was taking a walk along Hogsback Road, Jim would stop and we would have a brief visit, as he was checking the north end of the ranch.
Tehama County Cattlemen honored Jim with the Man of the Year award in 1993, but they could never get him to be president since he preferred to work in the background. In 1978 and 1986, the Cattlemen's Field Day was held at Edwards Cone Ranch when Pete Owens and Jerry Hemsted were presidents.
He was Kiwanis Farmer of Year in 1992,served 16 years on the Sunsweet Board of Director, and was Tehama County Farm Bureau Member of the Year 1989.