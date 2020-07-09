Friends of the Library present bike to raffle winner

Friends of the Library, city officials and Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck gathered in front of the Corning Library on Monday, June 6 to present a brand new bicycle to the Friends of the Library raffle winner, Jody Beckley, 10, of Kirkwood.
The Mongoose bike was donated by Wal-Mart and the Prouty family and was the prize for the fund-raiser raffle to benefit the Corning Library.
Mayor Doug Hatley welcomed those gathered to see Beckley receive the bike and expressed his appreciation for all the Friends of the Library organization does for the community.
Deck also shared his gratitude to members of Friends of the Library, congratulated Beckley and said he expects the Corning Library to open this week with COVID-19 restrictions in place
Joining in the congratulations to Beckley was Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson and Corning Police Sgt. Ian Anderson and Officer Matt Hewitt.
Beckley, the daughter of Pat and Renae Beckley, appeared thrilled to have won the bike and was excited to ride it back to her family’s Solano Street business, Interland.
Laura Calkins, member of Friends of the Library, said the raffle raised $2 with all funds benefiting the Corning Library.
“This journey was a joy. There were good feelings and appreciative hearts all along the way. Let’s do it again,” said Friends of the Library member Susan Olsen Higgins.
Friends of the Library conducts a Spring Book Sale and a Fall Book Sale each year as fundraisers for the library, as well as raffles, and other events, and welcomes the donation of new and used books for the two book sales and the library.