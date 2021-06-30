The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages all farmers, ranchers, and FSA program participants to take part in the Tehama County Committee election nomination process.
FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs.
Committees are comprised of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committee members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.
Local Administrative Area (LAA) #1 is currently up for election, meaning producers who reside in the northwest area of Tehama County - land west of the Sacramento River, from the Trinity County line, and north of Gyle Road to the Shasta County Line, may be eligible to run and serve on the County Committee.
To request a nomination form for either LAA, visit the link below or call the office at 530-691-5867.
For more information go online to fsa.usda.gov/elections.