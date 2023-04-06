In October 2010, the Corning Healthcare District’s Meuser Memorial Health Center began serving the residents of southern Tehama County. However, the future of the building has been the topic of discussion ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and some of the Tehama County services provided at the facility were temporarily closed.
Construction for the 11,000 square-foot building was funded by a 40-year, $2 million USDA loan. The loan is being paid back from existing tax increments paid to the district, which was formed after the hospital district collapsed more than 20 years ago.
The property where the Meuser building sits, 145 Solano St., was already owned by the healthcare district.
Plans at the time of its conception were for Tehama County Health and Social Services agencies, Children First, Quest Diagnostics and the Corning Healthcare District Office to house the one-stop center and provide services to residents in the Corning area. Most recently, Empower Tehama also opened its services in the facility.
Previous to the construction of the Meuser building, most county health and social services were only available in Red Bluff.
Then, when the COVID pandemic hit, county social services staffing went down to a point where the agency did not have enough manpower to staff the Corning site and much of the building became temporarily vacant.
Eventually, county social services and health services joined forces to provide an office assistant at the Corning site.
However, as county staffing issues continued to be a problem, complaints were apparently made by residents to members of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors concerning adequate use of the Meuser building.
According to Tina Hale, Corning Healthcare District manager, the “reality of the building” is that it is owned by the taxpayers who are part of the Corning Healthcare District.
“And they are responsible for the mortgage on it that runs until 2049,” she added. “County health and social services do not pay the lease on the building. They are a pass-through for state funds to help pay the lease. Any attempt to alter the lease will have a direct impact on state-provided funds.”
Hale went on to explain to the board, “The county made a multi-decade commitment to provide a presence in Corning at the building. There are 26 years left on that commitment. We are not asking the building be filled with county social services, we are insisting it be filled with services that fulfill the needs of our district.”
Jayne Bottke, executive director of Tehama County Healthcare Services Agency, told the board her agency’s commitment to the Corning Healthcare District has never swayed, and she in fact wants to rent more footage in the building as her department’s services to the south county expand.
“We are only growing in the southern end of the county and expect to continue to do so,” she added.
Tehama County Social Services Director Laura Hawkins said she too is committed to the Corning Healthcare District, however, her problems in providing services in the Corning area continue to stem from a lack of staffing.
“We at one time had 24 employees staffing our needs for eligibility specialists and office assistants. That number is now down to seven,” she said.
According to Hawkins, the pandemic greatly impacted her staffing levels and the department has yet to fully recover from that impact.
She said department hiring is done through a federally-run application process that she continues to find “extremely frustrating” and dysfunctional as she has very little, to no say over filling her employment needs.
It was decided by the board that a two-by-two informal committee be formed consisting of two board of supervisors members and two members of the Corning Healthcare District Board to keep abreast of the issues surrounding the facility and to share information across the lines with their respective boards. Supervisors Matt Hansen and John Leach volunteered to be on the committee as they both serve in districts covering the south end of the county.
Both also committed to attending Corning Healthcare District meetings and to report back to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors any pertinent information.
No formal action was taken by the board and the county withdrawing its services from the building was not discussed as an option.