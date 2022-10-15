A Gerber man jumped from the Chard Avenue overpass onto Interstate 5 around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, into northbound traffic, reported the California Highway Patrol.
When Gilbert Xavier Morga, 49, jumped from the bridge he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on the freeway.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Morga sustained fatal injuries as a result of jumping from the overpass.
The northbound right lane was closed for approximately one and a half hours for investigation according to CHP.
Impairment is not being suspected as a factor at this time, for any of the involved parties.
Morga's death is being investigated by the Tehama County's Sheriff's Department.
A related crash in the northbound lanes of the freeway is being investigated by CHP Red Bluff Area.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
CHP asks that anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the investigating agencies.