A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Los Hermanos restaurant in Gerber on Sunday morning with both the Corning Chamber of Commerce and Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce on hand to welcome the re-opened business.
Los Hermanos, 414 San Benito Ave., was originally opened by the father, Juan Munoz, and aunt, Maria Gutierrez, of the restaurant's current owners, Danny, David, Juan Jose, Martin, Leticia, Yesenia and Gloria Munoz, along with dad, Juan, and mom, Maria.
The restaurant's original opening under the name, Dos Hermanos, was in 1994, however, during the 2008 recession the business was forced to close its doors and since that time the Juan Munoz has cultivated a garden with the hopes the restaurant would once again reopen and the produce from the garden would eventually benefit the business' menu.
When the family decided to reopen the restaurant, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and things were temporarily put on hold until now.
The restaurant's new name, Los Hermanos Mexican Cocina, keeps in resemblance the business' original name, while at the same time representing the entire family who are now running it.
Los Hermanos is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and closed on Mondays. The restaurant can be reached at 530-732-8006.