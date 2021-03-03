Two of Tehama District Fairground's biggest events are back this year after being cancelled or modified in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 100th annual Red Bluff Round-Up will take place April 16-18, and while social distancing rules have eliminated some of the social events previously planned, there will still be a parade, outdoor mixer, chili cook-off, along with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in the three-day rodeo.
Tickets for this event are already on sale and can be purchased online at the Red Bluff Round-Up website.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook with people expressing their support and desire to attend the rodeo,” said Courtney Kreider, Red Bluff Round-Up public information officer. “With this type of enthusiasm, we are willing to take all of the necessary COVID-19 precautions so we can have the event this year.”
Just a few weeks following the rodeo will be the 100th annual Tehama District Fair and Jr. Livestock Auction on April 28-May 2.
According to the fair office, the Jr. Livestock Auction will be held in its traditional fashion with junior livestock handlers onsite showing and selling their animals. Those unable to attend the event can still support the auction through an online option. More details will be provided as they become available.
The Tehama District Fair Board of Directors is still in the planning stages of the fair, and while the event will not be as it has been in years past, it will take place in some fashion, reported the fair office.