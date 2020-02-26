There are three candidates seeking a four-year term as Tehama County Supervisor for District 5 on the March 3 primary election ballot – Malinda Shotwell, Jerry Crow and John Leach. District 5 takes in half of Corning (east of the railroad tracks), the Kirkwood area, Los Molinos and the surrounding area east to the county line, Vina and the City of Tehama. In an effort to educate and help registered voters in the district, each candidate was presented with the same 11 questions by the Corning Observer.
Following are the answers provided by each candidate:
JOHN LEACH
1. Name, age, city of residence: John H. Leach, 77 years old, Corning City, lived in Tehama County 42 years.
2. Education, military service, career: High School, Bethany Bible College, USN 1959-1961, USAF 1961- 1972, Life Member of VFW Post 4218, American Legion Post 45 Adjutant/Finance Officer, Department of California Area 1 Vice Commander, Worked Construction, Electrician, Business Owner, Retired Business Manager, former Corning City Councilman.
3. Community service, groups, activities: Former President Corning Exchange Club 2 years, Sierra Pacific District President 2 years, Current President of Tehama County Veterans Collaborate 3 years, original board member of the Corning Business Improvements District, minister for the 34 years, coached Pony League 4 years.
4. What do you believe qualifies you to be a county supervisor: I believe that I have the qualifications from the respective of working for a major restaurant chain in southern California and over a two-and-a-half year period, I was able to reduce their wasting of money management, by $2.3 million. After leaving that company, I developed another company at my home called RMG. In a period of five years was able to become a multi-million dollar company which resulted in creating 13 jobs with good pay and benefits. Sold that company to another company and became the manager of my old company and inherited two other companies to manage. Working with finances and budgets, and working with employee benefits I believe qualifies me as great candidate for county supervisor.
5. Do you support Measure G/sale tax increase? Why or why not: I do not support measure G because personally I believe that the General Fund is not the place that it go. If there was a tax increase that was geared towards keeping our law enforcement and first responders giving them the wages that they deserve and not requiring them to pay for their benefits then I would be in favor of that kind of tax. I would take a very serious, thorough investigation of the current budget and find ways to reduce certain spending habits and make adjustments that would that would offset the deficit. The deficit did not happen overnight, spending must be looked at and adjusted. You can’t spend it if you don’t have it.
6. How do you propose the County deal with the homeless population and its needs: Homeless population is an on going situation, has been and is getting worse. I know that the county is looking into the problem but there seems that the direction they have looked at is not in favor of the community. I would probably look to the county community and really listen to their input into what they would like to see to help correct the homeless situation.
7. Do you support or oppose the County’s current stand on marijuana dispensaries, growth/commercial/private: Not being on the supervisory board, I completely don’t know all the current stand on that issue. However, marijuana is still against the federal law, but the state of California has made it legal. If a dispensary is conducted under the strict laws of the State and local law officials and produces the tax base that the county needs, I probably would not be opposed to it. We went through this with City of Corning while I was on the council. We removed the dispensary because it was not in compliance with the city code. We however did make provision for private growth with certain requirements which I believe is still in force. However, I am not opposed to looking into the possibility of farming Hemp for commodities the help the economy of the County.
8. There are several employee associations that have presented a vote-of-no-confidence in Bill Goodwin, Tehama County chief administrator. How do you feel about that? After sitting through serval Supervisor board meetings where the discussion of Bill Goodwin was made public, one has to wonder if the majority of county employees give a vote-of-no-confidence there must be something wrong. Either in leadership overseeing the costs or, maybe the County really needs to begin looking for a replacement.
9. Are there any special groups, organizations, clubs or movement that you feel you could be a voice for as a Tehama County supervisor? I believe there are too many to mention, but I am very vocal about veterans as being a Vietnam veteran. Also the organization Tehama Together is a very valuable organization to The City of Red Bluff and also the County. I would be willing to help any of the organizations or clubs needing my help, I would be open to helping them.
10. What comments do you have about crime in Tehama County? Do you support the jail expansion project? My comments about crime in Tehama County is that because we can’t seem to keep law enforcement, our sheriffs department cannot cover the needs of the county, we just don’t have the man power to patrol the county. On the jail expansion, I am in favor of it. We really need another 64 beds to house the criminals, however my understanding that the county had $20,000,000 to expand the jail but for whatever the reason, ground has not been broken and some of the money has been spent.
11. How do you propose Tehama County grow economically? Do you believe remaining a rural county or growth is more important? I believe that there could be a great promotion about the benefits that Tehama County has to offer to corporations wanting to invest in our county to create business and jobs that would increase the economy. I believe that we could remain a rural county and at the same time encourage business growth in the areas that are not being farmed.
MALINDA SHOTWELL
1. Name, age, city of residence, how long have you lived in Tehama County? My name is Malinda Shotwell, I was born in the Bay Area in Richmond, the last day of the 1950’s in the same hospital my mother was born.
2. Education, military service, career: I graduated from Whittier High School before joining the U.S. Air Force where I completed my basic training and Aircraft Mechanic Specialist training in Texas. I spent 2.5 years in Spain where my first child was born and I transitioned from active duty to a military wife. I’m a proud wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and nana to a special needs boy. I returned to Corning six years ago and bought a home on 2.5 acres in District 5.
My career has been in management, service and sales since I left the military life. I spent the last 24 years of my career in property management for retirement communities, young families and college students, as well as working in senior services and tourism in Chico and throughout the state as a floating manager. During this time I also earned my associate degree and carried a commercial drivers license, drove a bus and traveled taking seniors across the country and Europe as well as managing my own small business as a travel agent. I also became the first homeschool president in the State of California.
3. Community service, groups, activities: I have been involved in my community in serving with veteran’s groups like the Tehama County Veteran’s collaborative, Medicine for our Military and the American Legion. My passion is to help keep veterans out of homelessness and dealing with the current horrifying suicide rates in this population, all the while desiring and working to create a non profit to help struggling veteran’s families.
Since I returned to Corning I have been a part of the Exchange club as a third generation exchange club member. I have been involved in Historical and Genealogical Society and became a member of many local community organizations feeding the homeless on a Wednesday night or volunteering as a pioneer woman at Ide Adobe State park. The first time I learned about getting involved in our county was through my membership of Tehama Tomorrow. I have been getting involved with the local Chamber of Commerce’s as a member and volunteer that wants her community businesses to be thriving. I believe it is my responsibility to make a difference and be the change I want to see.
4. What do you believe qualifies you to be a county supervisor? I have a long history of working with veterans groups and managing senior services, as well as extensive experience in property management and homelessness advocacy, and I believe these experiences have given me a broad and valuable perspective on problem solving, working on behalf of others, and achieving real results for real people. If you ask me, those goals are what lead to the most meaningful achievements from county supervisors.
5. Do you support Measure G/sales tax increase – why or why not? Tehama County is looking at a multimillion dollar budget deficit. How would I address this issue? The issue of our impending budget shortfall in Tehama County is an unfortunate one, but it is sadly not unique to us. Across rural America, many counties face a similar crisis and often for the same reasons we do now: poor spending decisions and a shrinking revenue stream. If we’re going to get ourselves out of this problem, we need to think bold. We need new economic opportunities. We should be actively seeking out new industries and attract them to our county. We’ve got to better utilize our natural beauty as a resource - as someone with a tourism degree, it’s clear to me that we haven’t done enough to advertise the great aesthetic of our gorgeous farmlands and roaring Sac river. Our county is a thruway for travelers, and travelers spend money. We should also help our large and critical agricultural community reach new markets in which to compete and sell their goods. Lastly, we need elected officials who understand the importance of financial responsibility, who don’t ask the taxpayers to carry the burden of their mistakes, as Measure G does. Those are just a few ways we could combat our budget crisis and get our house in order.
6. How do you propose the County deal with the homeless population and needs? Homelessness in California is a critical issue. So much so that our state’s Governor spent 90 percent of his “state of the state” address on the issue of the homelessness in California. Governor Newsom has indicated that he intends to spend billions of state money on the matter, with much of that going to the individual counties in our state, and so it is critical that Tehama County expeditiously works towards seeking out and receiving some of that funding. That would take a lot of the financial burden off of us and more importantly, it would be an avenue for us to fund or create county programs that actually strike at the core of the problem. According to the non-profit CalMatters, homelessness is exacerbated by a dwindling supply of affordable housing, extremely high rates of drug abuse, and untreated mental illnesses. Any solution to homelessness must be focused on those issues. Our county created a homeless stakeholders group for such purposes, one I happen to be a member of, and so I know the importance of getting this done. I’d also add that I would encourage our county to work on obtaining any available federal resources to deal with this issue.
7. Do I support or oppose the County’s current stand on marijuana dispensaries, growth/commercial/private? On this issue, the state has spoken loudly and clearly. Cannabis is legal here, and being an effective supervisor will mean dealing with political realities and not whataboutisms and fantasy. It’s abundantly clear that lawsuits from cannabis users and advocates will mire us in legal trouble if we do not act in accordance with state law on this issue, and so we need supervisors who aren’t afraid to deal with the issue as it is. As a prior member of the Tehama County Cannabis adhoc committee I recognize that and will work with cultivators, users, law enforcement, and state officials alike to ensure cannabis business and use is conducted safely in Tehama County, and that these people do their fair share to contribute to our economic and public safety well being. I am the only candidate in this race with the established relationships and credibility to make that happen. As far as commercial cannabis goes, I will listen to any proposal that creates funds for our understaffed and overworked law enforcement community and creates economic opportunity which in turn provides revenue for services. I will not give credence to outdated arguments rooted in fear and ignorance on this issue.
8. There are several employee associations that have presented a vote-of-no-confidence in Bill Goodwin, Tehama County chief administrator. How do you feel about that? Constituents, county officials, and employees alike deserve a say in matters like this, and I respect their feelings on Bill Goodwin and will honor them if I am elected.
9. Are there any special groups, organizations, clubs or movements that you feel you could be a voice for as a Tehama County supervisor? Not only are there many groups I feel like I could be a good voice for, there are many I’ve already been a voice for. My work with senior citizens and veterans groups has been a large part of my life for a very long time, and my experience as someone with a degree in Tourism who has worked closely with small businesses makes me uniquely equipped to understand the challenges our local businesses face. When it comes to law enforcement, public safety will ALWAYS be important to me. My great grandfather was killed in the line of duty as a rural chief of police, and so the challenges rural police officers face are very real and personal to me.
10. What comments do you have about crime in Tehama County, and do you support the jail expansion project? If you ask me, Sacramento lawmakers have been responsible for a number of laws that are favorable to criminals and made the job of rural law enforcement more difficult. That, coupled with the problem of under-funding our sheriffs department and the inability to provide the tools needed for retention and safety of officers have paved the way for the public safety crisis we now face. Combating that to me means attracting reliable revenue steams to better fund and equip our officers, and understanding the need for jail expansion, which I agree with, although the delays in the project I find appalling.
11. How do you propose Tehama County grow economically, and do you believe remaining a rural county or growth is more important? Tehama County’s economical growth: I believe growing economically and maintaining services requires attracting new industries and new economic development, and strengthening our current assets. Our natural beauty is one of our greatest resources yet we underutilize it. As a thruway for travelers our county needs to begin heavily promoting tourism. We should work with our agricultural and farming industries to support the current markets and assist them in reaching out to new markets and opportunities. If we don’t create opportunities in Tehama County we risk losing our youth and young families at an even greater rate as they feel forced to leave for better economic opportunities elsewhere. This phenomena happens not only here but across rural America and it’s economic effect is staggering. We can, we must, and we will change that, and we can do it without the false notion that you cannot advance opportunity as a county and remain a charming, rural community at the same time.
JERRY CROW
1.Name, age, city of residence, how long have you lived in Tehama County: Jerry Crow, 47, Los Molinos, 42 years.
2. Education, military service, career: Assemblyman/Senator Jim Nielsen field representative 2010-17, Advertising Representative Corning Observer 2007-10, Reporter Red Bluff Daily News 2001-07, California State University, Chico – Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations/minor Political Science, Shasta College – Associates Degree – Journalism.
3. Community service, groups, activities: Former President and Director of the Corning Chamber of Commerce, secretary of the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce, Exifico Rep Sen. Jim Nielsen, vice-chair Tehama County Republican Central Committee, Ward Clerk Corning Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteer at Corning Christian Assistance, Past President Dignity Health St. Elizabeth Community Hospital Advisory Board, Best Uncle in the World.
4. What do you believe qualifies you to be a county supervisor? I have spent almost the past decade working as a field representative in the state legislature doing constituent services, before that I was a reporter for both local papers. I’ve also spent my time volunteering locally for many community organizations. I think I have knowledge of Tehama County and its citizens and the unique issues that face them. I am open to listening and doing what I can to make a difference.
5. Do you support Measure G/sale tax increase: why or why not? Tehama County is looking at a multi-million dollar budget deficit. How would you address that problem? When a family lives from paycheck to paycheck they have to take a serious look at their budget. When a family makes these hard choices someone’s favorite thing will always go on the block. You cut movies, nights out. You buy off brands, you shop at discount stores. You find ways to reduce, reuse and repurpose.
The same needs to be done at the county level. We need to look at what we are spending compared to what we are bringing in. Supervisors need to take a hard look at how the money is being spent and if the decisions made are sound and in the long-term best interests of the county and its citizens. If not, changes need to be made.
Measure G is not an easy answer; I personally am voting for it. Tehama County voters need to seriously think about the issue and vote what they believe is right. I fear what will happen if it doesn’t pass. Cuts will have to be made. When you make a cut it will affect someone, a service someone needs but that the county, for now, can’t afford to continue. This also could mean someone’s job. When you advocate a cut, someone is going to stand up and say, “You can’t cut that, cut this instead.” There are things that we badly need that we just can’t afford right now.
6. How do you propose the County deal with the homeless population and its needs? This is a very complex issue because it is a mistake to lump an entire population of people into one category as homeless. There are a lot of contributing factors that can lead to homelessness including economic, employment, drug dependence, mental and physical health issues, abuse, family abandonment, and other social issues all of which may or may not apply to the individual.
I am in support of the transitional service center concept, for a number of reasons. I think the location behind Raley’s is the best idea because of the proximity to the Social Service office. Because of a recent court ruling, law enforcement cannot enforce certain laws unless these services are provided. The service center would enable law enforcement to enforce laws and also provide services to the homeless.
I also believe that any solution needs to have job training and life skill element. It has been proven over and over again that handouts breed dependence and that only in providing skills with some expectation of success are long term goals met. A solution to this problem takes a community working together, faith-based and other groups working with the support of government funding and volunteer support has proven effective in reaching out to those in need.
7. Do you support or oppose the County’s current stand on marijuana dispensaries, growth/commercial/private? I support the county’s current policy and would vote to maintain it as it is. While the appeal of additional tax revenue may seem worth pursuing, it is not worth the long term cost to the welfare and safety of the community.
Drug abuse is at epidemic proportions in California and the dangers of marijuana to public health and safety are well documented. Studies have shown the risk this drug poses to brain development in youth. The accessibility of recreational marijuana in the home is a danger to children and families.
If there are medical benefits to marijuana then it should be obtained the way all other prescription drugs are, from a pharmacy. This also means that it needs to be affordable and covered by health plans to make it obtainable to those who need it so they don’t have to resort to growing it or obtaining it illegally.
Just referring to marijuana as cannabis or commercial cultivation as economic development potential, doesn’t change the potential danger of the situation.
8. There are several employee associations that have presented a vote-of-no-confidence in Bill Goodwin, Tehama County chief administrator. How do you feel about that? When a lot of people begin telling you the same thing, it is a sign that you need to look into it. Now are these people truly upset over Mr. Goodwin’s conduct or how he has managed county funds or is this a union negotiation ploy, the answer is probably somewhere in the middle. As a community member I have not been able to sit in the closed session meetings, or been privy to things that are private personnel issues that would provide me with enough information to make a valid judgment. But I won’t make a statement about something that could affect a person’s job unless I have all the information in front of me. That isn’t fair to Mr. Goodwin and it wouldn’t be fair to anyone else. I would never do that to anyone or tell someone I would in order to gain votes. All I will say is that if I’m elected I will listen and look into it.
9. Are there any special groups, organizations, clubs or movements that you feel you could be a voice for as a Tehama County supervisor? The citizens that I hope will elect me to represent them in District Five and the citizens of Tehama County. Those are the people that I will serve and be a voice for. I am not elected to represent any special groups, organizations, clubs, unions or movements.
10. What comments do you have about crime in Tehama County? Do you support the jail expansion? It is quick to say that crime is a problem and say that if elected I’ll do something about it, but it’s not as easy as that. The State has enacted laws like AB 109, which ties the hands of law enforcements and the courts. The general attitude to not enforce laws, to be quick to blame law enforcement, to further victimize victims for the sake of being lenient on those who are the ones responsible seems to be the new way of thinking within the state. Yes, creating quality jobs, education, mental health and wellness, substance abuse programs that help restore our communities are all things we need to do. But we also need to realize that we can’t fix all people. The real fix here often starts at home; before an individual is broken. No amount of feel good programs will ever do what a strong family can do.
Law enforcement compensation and moral is at an all-time low. There is a big issue with retaining qualified officers in this very important role. This needs to be addressed. Careful and prudent examination of fiscal policies and spending as well an examination of retirement benefits and spending needs to had, I am not sure what the answer is, but it needs to be carefully reviewed. These brave men and women put their lives on the line daily for us, they deserve that respect.
I support the jail expansion project and believe it is needed. We can’t continue to play catch and release because of a lack of space. Of course we can only move ahead with the project if we can afford it.
11. How do you propose Tehama County grow economically? Currently, Tehama County’s main industry is agriculture and I think that is great and will always be the backbone of this county. I am not afraid of growth and I don’t think it threatens our rural lifestyle. I think there is room for both. There are lots of things that would fit both our rural values and need to grow in order to keep them. If we are going to grow and prosper we also need to be a place that people want to move to, and a place that young people want to stay and older people want to retire in. This will involve having to encourage industry, manufacturing and modern technology. Growth does involve change. But change with an eye to the future, wisely guided by lessons learned will lead us forward. I would like to be able to go to town and buy the things I need within Tehama County without having to leave the county to find them. I would like to see young people go to school and obtain an education and be able to come back and find jobs in those areas here. We have a lot to offer here and we can’t be afraid to tell people about it.