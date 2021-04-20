A gift card scam is targeting residents in the Northstate, reported the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, as well as other types of ongoing scams.
The gift card scam generally begins with an email or phone call purportedly from a company such as Microsoft or Amazon, telling the “target” their credit card or banking have been compromised with thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges, said District Attorney Matt Rogers.
“The scam is quite elaborate, and the scammers behind it are very convincing,” he added. “The scam emails appear legitimate and have correct titles and graphics for the mimicked company, but do not have an email address corresponding to the company.”
As the scam progresses, whether originating by email or phone call, the scam directs the target to call a phone number or to speak to customer service in order to address the unauthorized charges.
Rogers said the phone numbers are all manned by scammers who continue the scam by posing as an employee of the company being mimicked, often referring the target to other scammers posing as employees of the credit cards or banks.
The next point in the scam is where the gift cards come in.
“At some point in the scam, the scammer informs the target their credit card cannot be canceled and the only way to get reimbursed for the fraudulent charges is for the target to purchase gift cards,” reported the D.A.'s office. “The scammer then informs the target that once the gift cards are purchased and the card numbers turned over to the scammer, the target will receive their money back from the fraudulent charges.”
Scammers generally attempt to obtain thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from their target, usually at least $3,000.
If successful, the scammer receives the gift card numbers and PIN numbers from the target and the scam is complete with the scammer now able to use the gift cards just like cash and the target left high and dry.
Unlike a credit card, which can be canceled or funds refunded, said the D.A.'s office, once gift card information is passed to the scammer, the money from the cards is gone and cannot be recovered. The scammer has effectively obtained cash from the target.
Rogers said anyone who receives such a phone call should immediately hang up and call the customer service number of their bank or credit card, and not the phone numbers provided by the scammer.
“It is important that anyone targeted by this scam verify directly with their credit card company or bank as to whether their account has been compromised,” he added.
Another ongoing scam is the PG&E scam, in which the scammer emails the target saying the recipient owes money or their power will be shut off, reports the D.A.'s office. Other scams include emails involving PayPal and the bank industry, scam phone calls allegedly from the IRS and Social Security Administration.
Reports continue to surface about scammers calling and posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, who has been arrested and needs money immediately to pot bail or pay an attorney.